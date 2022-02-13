Rigel Finance Price Down 48.7% Over Last Week (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.54 or 0.00003642 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded down 48.7% against the dollar. Rigel Finance has a total market capitalization of $6,470.55 and approximately $15.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rigel Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00044848 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,888.40 or 0.06827365 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,325.25 or 1.00045015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00047163 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00049182 BTC.

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.