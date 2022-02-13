Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) Short Interest Update

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 90,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ribbit LEAP by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 161,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 61,562 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust increased its position in shares of Ribbit LEAP by 5,156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 105,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 103,127 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ribbit LEAP by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 405,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 114,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Ribbit LEAP by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 203,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 50,341 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ribbit LEAP alerts:

NYSE:LEAP remained flat at $$9.84 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,582. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. Ribbit LEAP has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbit LEAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbit LEAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.