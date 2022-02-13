RH (NYSE:RH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $714.14.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RH. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth about $40,196,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of RH by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of RH by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RH by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RH stock opened at $408.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $601.33. RH has a fifty-two week low of $362.00 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

