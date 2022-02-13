Reviewing Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Farmland Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. American Homes 4 Rent pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Farmland Partners pays out -62.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Homes 4 Rent pays out 114.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Farmland Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and American Homes 4 Rent has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Farmland Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Farmland Partners and American Homes 4 Rent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmland Partners $50.69 million 7.15 $7.12 million ($0.32) -34.53 American Homes 4 Rent $1.18 billion 10.96 $140.37 million $0.35 110.77

American Homes 4 Rent has higher revenue and earnings than Farmland Partners. Farmland Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Homes 4 Rent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Farmland Partners and American Homes 4 Rent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmland Partners 0.05% -0.82% -0.24% American Homes 4 Rent 12.66% 2.49% 1.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.4% of Farmland Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Farmland Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Farmland Partners has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Homes 4 Rent has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Farmland Partners and American Homes 4 Rent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmland Partners 0 2 1 0 2.33 American Homes 4 Rent 0 7 9 1 2.65

Farmland Partners presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.12%. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus target price of $44.96, suggesting a potential upside of 15.98%. Given American Homes 4 Rent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Homes 4 Rent is more favorable than Farmland Partners.

Summary

American Homes 4 Rent beats Farmland Partners on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans. The company was founded on September 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

