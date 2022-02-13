Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:QSR opened at $57.46 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QSR. Stephens reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Argus cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.09.

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $1,011,488.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

