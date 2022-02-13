Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Applied Genetic Technologies Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.50) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.61).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Genetic Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

NASDAQ AGTC opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $105.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGTC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 3,528.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17,359 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter worth $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares during the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

