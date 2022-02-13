Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ITT Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ITT in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ITT’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ITT. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

ITT opened at $87.04 on Friday. ITT has a 12-month low of $76.43 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the second quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.43%.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

