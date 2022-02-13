REPO 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $432,775.00 (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. In the last seven days, REPO has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One REPO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a total market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $432,775.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00044550 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,917.98 or 0.06878676 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,571.30 or 1.00355002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00047660 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00049463 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.