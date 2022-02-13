ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $89.94

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.94 ($1.22) and traded as low as GBX 33.54 ($0.45). ReNeuron Group shares last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.56), with a volume of 1,349,580 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 64.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 89.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of £23.68 million and a PE ratio of -2.26.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

