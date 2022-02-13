Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 556,032 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 76.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556,032 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $12,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 278,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,753,000 after purchasing an additional 33,799 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 37,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKI opened at $66.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.36 and a 1 year high of $87.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

