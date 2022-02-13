Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 37,400 Shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,675,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Potbelly worth $11,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Potbelly by 316.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Potbelly by 12.2% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 58,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Potbelly during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Potbelly by 27.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBPB stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. Potbelly Co. has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $165.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other Potbelly news, SVP Adam Noyes bought 5,640 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $29,948.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $71,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

