Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 17,117 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,117 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $11,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 124.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 250.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 30.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 203.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $79.97 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $79.54 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.50.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

HLNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

