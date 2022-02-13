Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 7,500 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $11,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth about $367,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,508,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 318.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 22.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 17,858 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

AMN stock opened at $102.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $69.50 and a one year high of $129.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.67.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 15,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $1,458,047.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,172,638. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

