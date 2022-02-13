Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $12.21 Million Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 299,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.81. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.04%.

NRG Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,090,043.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Moser acquired 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $69,999.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

