Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 819,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $10,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 329,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 334,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 124,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 609,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after buying an additional 30,250 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $39,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oceaneering International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $14.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.80. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

