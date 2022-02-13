Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.11.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,384,716. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $638.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $625.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $622.80. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

