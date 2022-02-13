Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science and engineering. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Shares of RXRX opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average is $19.76.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%. The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dean Y. Li sold 5,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $112,745.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $64,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,128 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

