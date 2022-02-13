RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) will report $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RCI Hospitality’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.22. RCI Hospitality posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $5.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RCI Hospitality.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

RICK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 24th. TheStreet cut RCI Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on RCI Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of RICK stock traded down $6.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.62. 272,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,746. RCI Hospitality has a 12-month low of $53.99 and a 12-month high of $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $632.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RICK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 4.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 32.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,013,000 after purchasing an additional 18,805 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

