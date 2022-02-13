Raymond James Trims Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Target Price to $12.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PAA. Seaport Global Securities lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PAA stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -90.08 and a beta of 2.15. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.