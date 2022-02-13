Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Northland Power (TSE:NPI)

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Northland Power (TSE:NPI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$55.00 price objective on the solar energy provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NPI. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on Northland Power and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering lowered their price target on Northland Power to C$43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. CIBC lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northland Power currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.02.

Shares of NPI opened at C$35.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.41. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$34.95 and a twelve month high of C$50.19.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$432.08 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 313.32%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

