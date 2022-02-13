Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE)

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$22.00 target price on the stock.

CVE has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.17.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$20.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$40.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$8.25 and a twelve month high of C$20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$17.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$156,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$603,495.30.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.