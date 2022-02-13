Raymond James Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.79. Raymond James currently has a “Strong” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.31 EPS.

IFC has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$219.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$198.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$208.54.

Shares of IFC opened at C$183.70 on Friday. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$140.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$187.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$166.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$168.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

