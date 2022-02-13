Raymond James Cuts National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Price Target to $50.00

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered National Retail Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties stock opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $41.35 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.93.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.22%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,143,000 after purchasing an additional 419,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 232,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.