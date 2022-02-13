Raymond James Boosts Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to C$217.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$199.00 to C$217.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IFCZF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$209.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$198.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.00.

OTCMKTS:IFCZF opened at $145.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.77 and its 200 day moving average is $133.17. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of $112.63 and a 12 month high of $148.41.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

