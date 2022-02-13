Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 2,595 ($35.09) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.74% from the stock’s current price.

RAT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($35.16) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,170 ($29.34) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rathbone Brothers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,275 ($30.76).

Rathbone Brothers stock opened at GBX 1,818 ($24.58) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.67. Rathbone Brothers has a 1 year low of GBX 1,522 ($20.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,090 ($28.26). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,924.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,946.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64.

In other news, insider Iain Cummings purchased 1,250 shares of Rathbone Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,898 ($25.67) per share, with a total value of £23,725 ($32,082.49).

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

