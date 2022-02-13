Ratan Capital Management LP Sells 55,325 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Ratan Capital Management LP reduced its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 93.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55,325 shares during the quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners lifted its position in IQVIA by 0.6% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $905,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 3.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 5.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 91,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $244.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.89 and its 200 day moving average is $255.96. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.13 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.17.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

