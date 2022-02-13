Ratan Capital Management LP Makes New $97,000 Investment in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC)

Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHHC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the second quarter worth about $33,130,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in DiamondHead by 357.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,169,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,042,000 after buying an additional 1,694,564 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DiamondHead in the second quarter valued at about $12,179,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in DiamondHead by 227.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 950,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 660,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,472,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DHHC opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

