Ratan Capital Management LP Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ratan Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,400 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 96,041 shares during the quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 0.9% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 47.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,287,000 after buying an additional 17,869 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Boeing by 448.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,249 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 21,463 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 56.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 948,933 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $208,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA opened at $212.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.43. The firm has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a PE ratio of -29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $183.77 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.86.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

