Ratan Capital Management LP Has $11.05 Million Stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Ratan Capital Management LP grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,352 shares during the quarter. Intellia Therapeutics accounts for about 1.4% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ratan Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $11,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $91.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.40 and its 200-day moving average is $128.23. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $202.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 2.04.

NTLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.88.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

