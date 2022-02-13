RAMP (RAMP) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last Week

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One RAMP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $49.63 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RAMP has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00037844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00105448 BTC.

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 426,075,195 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

