Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $194.85

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $194.85 and last traded at $194.85, with a volume of 1309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.08.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KWR shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, Director Michael J. Shannon sold 620 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $166,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 85.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

