Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,426,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,770,000 after purchasing an additional 452,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 16.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,903,000 after acquiring an additional 697,241 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 21.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,801,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,799,000 after acquiring an additional 848,426 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 7.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,887,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,994,000 after acquiring an additional 264,898 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 27.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,785,000 after acquiring an additional 525,462 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.49 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.09.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

