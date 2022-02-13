Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 379,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after purchasing an additional 80,792 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $37.02 on Friday. DMC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.46 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.17. The company has a market cap of $693.20 million, a P/E ratio of 411.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07.

BOOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

