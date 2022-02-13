Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 12,269 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,269 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $41.39 and a one year high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

