Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Green Plains during the third quarter worth about $87,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 11.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 180.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter worth about $140,000.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Green Plains Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.48.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

GPRE has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.55.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

