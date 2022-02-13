Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $150,000 Stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,802 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UVE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 368.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 25.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,317,000 after acquiring an additional 21,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 14.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UVE. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

NYSE:UVE opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

