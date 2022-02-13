Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Stock Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 74.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,091 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CXW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 186,221 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in CoreCivic by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in CoreCivic by 453.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,676,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,603,000 after buying an additional 13,664,532 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CoreCivic by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,170,000 after buying an additional 444,324 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCivic stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

