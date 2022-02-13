Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.35.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ITW. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.08.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $217.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.08. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $196.36 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,088,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,306,000 after buying an additional 105,691 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 239,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 14,368 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,597,000 after buying an additional 25,062 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $640,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

