Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RVLV. Raymond James lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

RVLV opened at $59.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.00 and a 200-day moving average of $63.99. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $89.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 891,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,968,000 after acquiring an additional 811,812 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 23.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,960,000 after purchasing an additional 683,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 306.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,127,000 after purchasing an additional 657,809 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,278,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,486,000 after purchasing an additional 623,091 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,667,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 45,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $3,647,494.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,426 shares of company stock worth $23,667,525 over the last three months. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.