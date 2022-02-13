Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for NOV Inc. Issued By Griffin Securities (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Griffin Securities reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of NOV in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Griffin Securities currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for NOV’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get NOV alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. COKER & PALMER cut shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

NOV stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02. NOV has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.23.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935,539 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,876,000 after buying an additional 249,864 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NOV by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,801,619 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,512,000 after buying an additional 110,291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NOV by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 91,204 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 44,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,066,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 31,336 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. NOV’s payout ratio is -13.79%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.