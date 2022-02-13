Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Decreased by Analyst

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) – Analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $8.33 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.07.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $234,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO Fernando Mulet sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $60,588.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 544,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,538 and sold 203,006 shares valued at $1,564,632. Corporate insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $667,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 139,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 87,169 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,359 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,327,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,720,000 after purchasing an additional 109,581 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

