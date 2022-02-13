Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Decreased by Analyst

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $8.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $8.85.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $699.72.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $668.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $428.79 and a 52 week high of $710.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $670.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $636.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,995,056,000 after purchasing an additional 45,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,575,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,758,000 after acquiring an additional 619,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 830,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,347,000 after acquiring an additional 118,444 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

