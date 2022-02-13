Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) Issued By Truist Financial

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) – Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $0.30. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.23 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

WTW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

WTW stock opened at $221.19 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $199.78 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

