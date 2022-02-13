Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc Lowered by Analyst (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TFI International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.64. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2022 earnings at $8.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.91 EPS.

Get TFI International alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.54 by C$0.44. The firm had revenue of C$2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.52 billion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.