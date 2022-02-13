Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Chegg, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Chegg in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. William Blair also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Northland Securities downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

CHGG opened at $30.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average is $50.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -512.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65. Chegg has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

In other Chegg news, Director Ted Schlein acquired 35,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,750,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth $9,209,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 561,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,193,000 after buying an additional 11,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,376,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,371,000 after buying an additional 183,601 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

