Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for ASGN Incorporated Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for ASGN in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. Truist Financial also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $108.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 2.01. ASGN has a 1 year low of $89.33 and a 1 year high of $131.89.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 9.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total transaction of $487,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,592,000 after purchasing an additional 48,395 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 34,092 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

