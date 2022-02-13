Putnam Investments LLC Sells 173,666 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 417,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,666 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $12,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,396,000 after buying an additional 16,283 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 772,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,942,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,714,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of ALKS opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.98. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

