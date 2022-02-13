Putnam Investments LLC Lowers Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 91.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,146,451 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

TSM opened at $121.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.19. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $107.58 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $627.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

