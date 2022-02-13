Putnam Investments LLC Has $9.93 Million Stock Position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296,934 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $9,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Upland Software by 9.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Upland Software by 3,899.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 29,698 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,907,000 after purchasing an additional 29,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Upland Software by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPLD opened at $17.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.02 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPLD shares. reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

In other Upland Software news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $76,477.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

