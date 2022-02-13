Putnam Investments LLC Has $16.67 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 269,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,419 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $16,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MPC opened at $81.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average of $64.20. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

